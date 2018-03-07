Canadiens' Byron Froese: Pots goal
Froese scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.
The marker was Froese's third of the season, setting a new career high. The center has appeared in just 41 contests this season -- in which he tallied 11 points -- and could serve as a decent depth option in deeper formats, if he could secure regular minutes. With the season all but over, the 26-year-old will likely see plenty of action the rest of the way in order to allow him to further develop his game.
More News
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Grabs second helper in three games•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Scores first goal with Canadiens•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Picks up first two-point game with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Logs just 9:40 in win•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Recalled from minors•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Cut from camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...