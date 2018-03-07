Froese scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Devils.

The marker was Froese's third of the season, setting a new career high. The center has appeared in just 41 contests this season -- in which he tallied 11 points -- and could serve as a decent depth option in deeper formats, if he could secure regular minutes. With the season all but over, the 26-year-old will likely see plenty of action the rest of the way in order to allow him to further develop his game.