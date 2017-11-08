Froese was recalled by the Canadiens on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Froese hasn't played in the big league yet this season, yet he logged two games last season, going pointless while averaging 8:01 per game. He's replacing Michael McCarron in the lineup, and McCarron has played in seven consecutive games, which bodes well for Froese's chances to crack the game-day roster.