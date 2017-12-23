Froese recorded a goal, assist and five shots on goal in a 3-2 victory against the Flames on Saturday.

The 26-year-old doesn't have impressive numbers, but it's been a very good month for Froese. He started December with a two-point outing, and since then, he has five points, including his first goal of the season, in seven games. That gives him seven points in eight games this month, which is more than he had in his 71 games prior to December.