Froese scored three goals and assisted eight -- both career highs -- in 48 games this season.

Froese joined Montreal prior to the 2017-18 season, signing a two-year contract. Next season, his pact converts to a one-way deal, meaning that he'll likely spend most of the season with the Habs or he'll be waived. Regardless, Froese is a bottom-six forward who offers limited production and shouldn't be owned in nearly any fantasy format.