Fleury was added to the taxi squad, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.

The 22-year-old Fleury is the lone defenseman on the Habs' five-man squad. He joins forwards Michael Frolik, Corey Perry, Ryan Poehling, and goalie Charlie Lindgren. Fleury had one assist and appeared in 41 games for Montreal in 2019-20.