Fleury recorded 10 hits, three blocked shots and one shot on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

If there's one thing that's marked Fleury's introduction to the NHL, its the rookie's willingness to make use of his frame. The 20-year-old defenseman has 25 hits over seven games played and leads the team with 3.6 hits per game.

