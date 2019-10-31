Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Brings thump to Arizona
Fleury recorded 10 hits, three blocked shots and one shot on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
If there's one thing that's marked Fleury's introduction to the NHL, it's the rookie's willingness to make use of his frame. The 20-year-old defenseman has 25 hits over seven games played and leads the team with 3.6 hits per game.
