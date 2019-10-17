Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Could play Thursday
Fleury could return to the lineup Thursday against the Wild, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Fleury opened the season as a starter on the third pair before hitting the press box the last four games. However, head coach Claude Julien sounded optimistic of the rookie's chances to play Thursday. "There's a big possibility we'll see him tomorrow. We told him to prepare because there's a possibility. That final decision will be made tomorrow," said Julien. The coach didn't like the combination of the Fleury and Brett Kulak during the first two games of the season, and he's tried different combinations on the third pair since. Montreal is carrying eight defensemen, so it may make sense to send the 20-year-old down to AHL Laval. He's the only one of the bubble defensemen that doesn't have to clear NHL waivers.
