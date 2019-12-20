Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Goes home Thursday
Fleury had two shots on goal over 12:03 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Fleury, who grew up in Calgary, returned home for the first time since donning a Montreal jersey. The 20-year-old defenseman has just one point (a goal) this season and extended his scoreless streak to 14 games in front of friends and family. He made noise early in the season with his physical style, registering at least one hit over the first 17 games while averaging three per game. That pace has dropped off recently. Thursday's game was the fourth in the last nine that he's failed to deliver a hit, and Fleury has just 12 during that stretch.
