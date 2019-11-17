Fleury scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. He added two hits and two blocked shots over 13:57.

Fleury showed off scoring skills not yet seen to this point in the season. After Phillip Danault won a battle and sent the puck back to the blue line, the 20-year-old rookie skated directly to the net, made one nice move to avoid a Devil, then shifted to his back hand and beat Mackenzie Blackwood. It was the Fleury's first NHL goal and point, coming in his 15th game.