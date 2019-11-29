Fleury was a healthy scratch Thursday because head coach Claude Julien wanted to give the rookie a break, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Julien said Fleury had a tough game against the Bruins on Tuesday -- who didn't in Montreal's 8-1 loss -- so he reinserted Brett Kulak. Those who have grown accustom to using Fleury for his physical style -- the 20-year-old has 53 hits over 19 games -- may not have to wait too long for him to be back in the lineup. Kulak finished at minus-3 and got caught up ice on at least one odd-man rush that led to a New Jersey goal.