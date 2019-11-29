Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Healthy scratch Thursday
Fleury was a healthy scratch Thursday because head coach Claude Julien wanted to give the rookie a break, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Julien said Fleury had a tough game against the Bruins on Tuesday -- who didn't in Montreal's 8-1 loss -- so he reinserted Brett Kulak. Those who have grown accustom to using Fleury for his physical style -- the 20-year-old has 53 hits over 19 games -- may not have to wait too long for him to be back in the lineup. Kulak finished at minus-3 and got caught up ice on at least one odd-man rush that led to a New Jersey goal.
More News
Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Leading hitter among rookies
Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Has memorable moment in loss
Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Brings thump to Arizona
Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Returns to lineup
Canadiens' Cale Fleury: All clear Sunday
Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Picks up undisclosed injury
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.