Fleury agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Habs on Thursday.

After racking up 51 points in 68 games in the OHL last season, Fleury has earned a contract from Montreal -- which drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old figures to spend another year with the Regina Pats, but could see some AHL or NHL action in the final few games of the season once his junior campaign ends.