Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Inks entry-level deal
Fleury agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Habs on Thursday.
After racking up 51 points in 68 games in the OHL last season, Fleury has earned a contract from Montreal -- which drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old figures to spend another year with the Regina Pats, but could see some AHL or NHL action in the final few games of the season once his junior campaign ends.
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...