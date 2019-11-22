Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Leading hitter among rookies
Fleury leads all rookies with 51 hits, averaging three checks per game.
The 21-year-old Fleury looks innocent enough, but he's catching NHL veterans off guard with his ability to hit. He registered 10 thumps in a game earlier this season, and his reputation grew recently after he delivered a first-period hit to Ottawa's Vladislav Namestnikov that forced the seven-year vet to leave Wednesday's game with a lower-body injury. Fleury leads Montreal in hits per game and ranks 30th in the NHL.
