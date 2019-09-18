Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Makes early impression
Fleury was named one of the three stars in Montreal's preseason opener against Ottawa on Monday, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Fleury, who registered an assist, a shot on goal and four hits in the game, is expected to suit up Wednesday against Florida in Bathurst (N.B.). He knows he must continue to play at a top level to make the NHL roster. "The biggest thing in the NHL is consistency," said Fleury. "It's good if you have one good game but in the NHL, you have to be good every night." The 20-year-old blueline prospect is a right-hand shot, which leaves him battling Christian Folin for a spot on the third pair behind Shea Weber and Jeff Petry. While the Habs are likely to carry seven defensemen, Fleury will need to a win a spot in the top six as the team doesn't want a prospect sitting on the bench when he could log minutes at AHL Laval.
