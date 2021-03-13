AHL Laval head coach Pierre Bouchard wants to see Fleury be more consistently physical, Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Bouchard feels the 6-foot-1, 211-pound Fleury's biggest asset is being physical, something he's not doing consistently enough. "I walked by him this morning and told him: 'I'm going to be over you, under you and through you'," Bouchard said. "We're going to work at it. That's his colour (being physical). If he doesn't do that, he's useless. He knows that. He has to be a presence." Fleury, who spent 41 games in the NHL last season, was bypassed for a callup to Montreal prior to its six-game road trip. Instead, the Canadiens promoted Xavier Ouellet, who will get a chance to fill in for the injured Ben Chiarot (hand).