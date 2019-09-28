Fleury skated on the third defensive pairing alongside Brett Kulak at Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The 20-year-old Fleury is expected to start on the third pair for Montreal's preseason finale Saturday against Ottawa and looks like he'll make the opening-night roster. He's made a jump up the depth chart after Noah Juulsen (head) missed all of training camp, and Christian Folin wasn't very good in camp. "I just have to be consistent and keep working on my skating," said Fleury, who is quicker on his skates after dropping 10 pounds during the off-season. He's part of a youth movement that appears to be going on in Montreal. Nick Suzuki, 20, is also expected to join Fleury for next Thursday's regular-season opener against Carolina, and they could be joined by the 20-year-old Ryan Poehling, who is making his way back from a concussion. Fleury registered 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) while skating to a minus-16 over 60 games at AHL Laval last season.