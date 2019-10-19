Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Picks up undisclosed injury
Fleury will miss Saturday's game against the Blues due to an undisclosed injury.
Christian Folin will take Fleury's spot on the third pairing Saturday in St. Louis. Fleury hasn't been able to find a rhythm this season, first sitting out four games as a healthy scratch and now dealing with this injury. His next chance to return to the lineup will come Sunday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.