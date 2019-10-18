Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Returns to lineup
Fleury slotted in on the third pair and had one shot, four hits and three blocked shots over 16:38 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 win over Minnesota.
Fleury returned from a four-game stint as a healthy scratch and received a season-high of playing time. He opened the season as a starter on the third pair with Brett Kulak, but head coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that they did not work well together, and that the 20-year-old Fleury looked nervous. It was a different story Thursday. "He was good," Julien said about Fleury after the game. "That was his better game of the three that we've seen him so far. It was nice to see him come in there. He made a couple of good breakout passes there under pressure, which was nice to see. He's a big body, he's physical. He's got a good shot, too. I think the more he gets some confidence there the better you might see that part of it." Fleury is not shy about using his body; he's averaging a team-high three hits per game and 2.3 blocked shots per game.
