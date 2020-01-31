Play

Montreal assigned Fleury to AHL Laval on Friday.

With Fleury on his way to the minors, the Canadiens are currently only carrying six defensemen on their roster, so he'll likely be back with the big club sooner rather than later. The 21-year-old rookie has managed just one goal while posting a minus-4 rating in 41 appearances with the Habs this season.

