Canadiens' Cale Fleury: Sent to bus league
Montreal assigned Fleury to AHL Laval on Friday.
With Fleury on his way to the minors, the Canadiens are currently only carrying six defensemen on their roster, so he'll likely be back with the big club sooner rather than later. The 21-year-old rookie has managed just one goal while posting a minus-4 rating in 41 appearances with the Habs this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.