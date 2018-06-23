Canadiens' Cameron Hillis: High-scoring OHL forward taken by Montreal
Hillis was drafted 66th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Hillis' 59 points in 60 contests for Guelph placed him second in OHL rookie scoring behind only #2 overall Andrei Svechnikov's 72 points for Barrie. At his best, Hillis appears to have the potential and offensive skill set to develop into a second-line, playmaking center as a pro. He is a terrific passer and displays great vision. The downside is that he played this past season at about 165 pounds and his lack of physical strength leads to Hillis having difficulty playing below the dots. It's an issue that figures to rectify itself with time in the weight room. Assuming he can pack on several pounds of muscle in the coming years, Hillis has the offensive ability to eventually develop into one of the better point producers in the OHL.
