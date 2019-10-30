Canadiens' Cameron Hillis: Killing it at Guleph
Hillis has five goals and 12 assists in 13 games for the junior-level Guleph Storm.
Hillis, a 2018 third-round draft pick and the Storm's captain, leads the team in a few statistical categories, including a plus-11 while having won 56.3 percent of his draws. After a slow start, the Ontario native has 14 points over the last six games, including one five-point night and another four-pointer. The 19-year-old needs put more beef on his 174-pound frame, but Hillis has the offensive skills to develop into a top-six forward.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.