Canadiens' Cameron Hillis: Killing it at Guleph

Hillis has five goals and 12 assists in 13 games for the junior-level Guleph Storm.

Hillis, a 2018 third-round draft pick and the Storm's captain, leads the team in a few statistical categories, including a plus-11 while having won 56.3 percent of his draws. After a slow start, the Ontario native has 14 points over the last six games, including one five-point night and another four-pointer. The 19-year-old needs put more beef on his 174-pound frame, but Hillis has the offensive skills to develop into a top-six forward.