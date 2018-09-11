Canadiens' Cameron Hillis: Shipped back to Storm

Hillis will rejoin his junior team OHL Guelph for the upcoming 2018-19 campaign.

Hillis came up just one point shy of a point per game pace last season (59 in 60), and will no doubt be looking to improve upon those numbers this season. The 18-year-old was selected by the Habs in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft and will likely need a few years to further his development before cracking Montreal's lineup.