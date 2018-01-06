Canadiens' Carey Price: Absent from morning skate due to illness

Price did not participate in morning skate Saturday due to an illness, John Lu of TSN reports.

Price still has a day to recover from the illness, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team waits until Sunday to announce the starting goaltender. If Price is unable to go, the team may be forced to add another netminder from AHL to back up would-be starter Antti Niemi.

