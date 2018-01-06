Canadiens' Carey Price: Absent from morning skate due to illness
Price did not participate in morning skate Saturday due to an illness, John Lu of TSN reports.
Price still has a day to recover from the illness, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team waits until Sunday to announce the starting goaltender. If Price is unable to go, the team may be forced to add another netminder from AHL to back up would-be starter Antti Niemi.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stands on head in 2-1 win over Bolts•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stacked against Bolts on Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Burned for four goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Making fourth straight start Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Three losses since Christmas•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Commanding crease Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...