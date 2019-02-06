Canadiens' Carey Price: Adds to Ducks' misery with win

Price made 24 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

Price was given a 3-0 lead which resulted in a stress-free evening for Montreal's netminder. He's now won his last six starts and boasts a 22-13-4 record with a 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage. Expect Price to get the nod again Thursday versus Winnipeg.

