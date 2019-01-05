Canadiens' Carey Price: All systems go for Saturday's start
Despite leaving Friday's practice due to feeling light-headed, Price will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Predators, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
Price won't let the light-headedness spoil his chances of going for a fourth straight win. Montreal's go-to netminder is 16-10-4 with a 2.75 GAA and .908 save percentage. He'll face a Predators team with a road record of 9-8-3.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Leaves practice early•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Shuts out Vancouver in return•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Hoping to play Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...