Canadiens' Carey Price: All systems go for Saturday's start

Despite leaving Friday's practice due to feeling light-headed, Price will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Predators, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Price won't let the light-headedness spoil his chances of going for a fourth straight win. Montreal's go-to netminder is 16-10-4 with a 2.75 GAA and .908 save percentage. He'll face a Predators team with a road record of 9-8-3.