Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows five in Thursday's loss
Price stopped 21 of 26 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.
Price bungled his way into allowing two goals in a 10-second span during the opening five minutes of the first period and had yet another confounding game. He left a juicy rebound on the first goal, then gave up the second after being nonchalant while attempting to pass the puck up the boards. This was the seventh time in 11 starts that he's allowed at least four goals. With back-to-back games this weekend, Price will next start either Saturday at Winnipeg or Sunday in Chicago.
