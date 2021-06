Price allowed four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

Price didn't get much help from his teammates in a fairly lopsided contest. The 33-year-old was excellent in a sweep of the Jets in the second round, allowing just six goals across the four games. The loss Monday snapped Price's seven-game winning streak. He'll likely be back in goal for Wednesday's Game 2.