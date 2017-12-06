Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four in home loss to Blues
Price saved just 26 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.
The Blues entered with an impressive 8-3-2 road record and have been one of the best teams in the league to this point, so this was a daunting test for Price. He'd won each of his previous five starts since returning from a lower-body injury and did so with an impressive .962 save percentage and 1.20 GAA. There's no reason to overreact to this mediocre showing. Price should continue to be viewed as an elite option moving forward.
