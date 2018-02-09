Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows four in loss to Flyers
Price saved just 23 of 27 shots during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.
With just two wins through his past 10 starts, Price's forgettable season continues. He's sporting a disappointing 15-20-4 record, .906 save percentage and 2.95 GAA for the campaign, and with Montreal in a clear free fall, it's difficult to view him as a reliable option against the majority of opponents. It's also possible things could get worse with Montreal potential sellers leading into the trade deadline.
