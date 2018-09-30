Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in two periods

Price made 18 saves on 21 shots in two periods of work Saturday night in a 3-0 loss to the Senators.

Price needs to rebound to the lofty heights of 2014-15 (44-16-6, 1.96 GAA and .933 save percentage) and 2016-17 (37-20-5, 2.23, .923) to prove he really is the best goalie in hockey. And deserving of his massive salary. Price is a high-risk, massive-upside twinetender, so you will need to have a strong gut to make him your top dog. Especially with such a thin supporting cast on this year's Habs.