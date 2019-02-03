Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in win
Price stopped 21-of-24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win overtime win over Edmonton.
In his last two starts before the All-Star break, Price had allowed just two goals on 66 shots in a pair of wins. He tacked another on to the win column Sunday but clearly wasn't at his best. Still, with a 21-13-4 record, .915 save percentage and 2.57 GAA, the former Hart Memorial winner is having a great bounce-back campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...