Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in win

Price stopped 21-of-24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win overtime win over Edmonton.

In his last two starts before the All-Star break, Price had allowed just two goals on 66 shots in a pair of wins. He tacked another on to the win column Sunday but clearly wasn't at his best. Still, with a 21-13-4 record, .915 save percentage and 2.57 GAA, the former Hart Memorial winner is having a great bounce-back campaign.