Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three in loss
Price stopped 18 of 21 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Stars.
The loss moves Price to 4-2-2 on the season and following consecutive wins, the Canadiens' No. 1 netminder was saddled with a home loss Tuesday. Next up for the Habs is Washington, a team Price has faced 23 times in his career, going 6-13-4 along the way. Despite the record, expect "CP31" to start in Thursday's home contest.
