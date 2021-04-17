Price (lower body) made 11 saves in a 4-0 loss to Ottawa on Saturday in his first game back from injury. He allowed three goals.

Maybe it was an omen when he let in the first shot against him, although he may have been distracted by defender Joel Edmundson, who was struck in the face on the play before the goal was scored. That said, Price wasn't exactly sharp. He had been out since April 5. We're holding our breath a little with Price, who wasn't sharp before the injury. The Habs are counting on him for the postseason and so are fantasy managers.