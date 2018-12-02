Canadiens' Carey Price: At best when two or fewer get by
Price made 20 saves in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.
It was Price's first win since Nov. 17. Price is 7-1 when he allows two or fewer goals. But 1-6-4 in games where he has allowed three or more snipes. The Habs are playing with fire with a negative goal differential -- that wild care spot won't stick around if that continues. Price will need to tighten things up in order to save his team from their offensive struggles.
