Price (concussion) is on the ice with the Canadiens for Tuesday's practice, indicating he's been recalled from his conditioning Loan with AHL Laval John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price started for AHL Laval on Monday while on a conditioning loan, stopping 13 of 15 shots over two periods of action. The veteran netminder will now get the opportunity to partake in a few full practices with the big club ahead of Thursday's Game 1 versus Toronto. Montreal has yet to announce a starter for Thursday's contest, but it's safe to assume Price will operate as a workhorse during the Canadiens' first-round series.