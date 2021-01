Price will man the crease Wednesday in Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet650 reports.

After holding the Oilers to one goal Saturday, Price ceded the starter's crease to Jake Allen on Monday. Allen presided over a 3-1 win of his own, but he's no threat to Price's hold on the top spot in Montreal's net. Price will look to help Montreal build on its 2-0-1 start against a Canucks team that has dropped three straight since winning on Opening Night.