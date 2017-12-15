Canadiens' Carey Price: Back on form Thursday
Price stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Devils.
Price entered Thursday on a three-game losing, having allowed 4.63 GAA with an .864 save percentage. After giving up a goal on the first shot faced, he was spectacular the rest of the way. Price has given fantasy owners several tremulous moments this season, but, notwithstanding his recent three-game losing streak, has played well since returning from a lower-body injury.
