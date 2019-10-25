Canadiens' Carey Price: Back to struggling
Price was beaten four times on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.
Just as things looked to be turning around for Price, he throws in this clunker. He had allowed just two goals combined in his previous two starts, but Price has now surrendered at least three in each of his other six appearances. All four goals against Price came in the first two periods, including one in the final minute of the first and one in the final minute of the second.
