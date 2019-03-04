Canadiens' Carey Price: Battling flu
Price is being held out of Monday's practice because of the flu, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Price will require a quick turnaround to suit up Tuesday in Los Angeles. Even facing a toothless Kings offense, the Canadiens would feel much more comfortable deploying their starting netminder considering they need all the points they can get in the battle for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Expect an update on Price's status to surface prior to puck drop Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...