Canadiens' Carey Price: Battling flu

Price is being held out of Monday's practice because of the flu, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Price will require a quick turnaround to suit up Tuesday in Los Angeles. Even facing a toothless Kings offense, the Canadiens would feel much more comfortable deploying their starting netminder considering they need all the points they can get in the battle for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Expect an update on Price's status to surface prior to puck drop Tuesday.