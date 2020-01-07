Canadiens' Carey Price: Beaten again Monday
Price surrendered three goals on 27 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Price's struggles continued, as he's now 0-4-1 along with a .874 save percentage and 3.90 GAA in his past five starts. He did make a phenomenal save in the second period, getting across to deny Kyle Connor on the glove side. The pressure will continue to grow on Price to perform, as the offense in front of him has produced just six goals in the past four games.
