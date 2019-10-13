Canadiens' Carey Price: Beats Blues at home

Price turned aside 26 of 29 shots in a 6-3 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Price made several key saves throughout the evening but wasn't nearly as busy as he'd been in his first three starts of the season. The win was Price's first home victory of the 2019-20 campaign and he'll be looking for win number two Tuesday when the Lightning storm the Bell Centre.

More News
Our Latest Stories