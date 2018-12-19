Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Avs
Price will tend the twine on the road versus Colorado on Wednesday.
Despite having played in 11 straight games, Price will take the first game of the Habs' upcoming back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday against the Avalanche and Coyotes, respectively. One has to imagine the 31-year-old gets the second contest off in favor of Antti Niemi, although the team has not provided any official confirmation.
