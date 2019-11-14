Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Caps

Price will tend the twine on the road versus Washington on Friday.

Price is undefeated in regulation in his previous four outings (3-0-1) and registered a .919 save percentage. The veteran netminder is on pace to reach to 60-game threshold once again this year and certainly has a chance of matching his 35 wins from 2018-19. While Washington has yet to announce its netminder, it could be quite the star-studded matchup if Braden Holtby gets the nod.