Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Oilers
Price will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt versus Edmonton, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Price has lost each of his previous five contests, as he posted a 0-4-1 record, 3.89 GAA and .874 save percentage. The netminder will likely get some help back in the form of Brendan Gallagher (concussion) but will need to step up his game if the Habs are going to get back into the playoffs.
