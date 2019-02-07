Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Winnipeg

Price will look to ground the Jets at home Thursday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has been unbeatable recently, as he is riding a six-game winning streak in which he recorded a 1.33 GAA and one shutout. Stopping a Winnipeg squad that is averaging 3.49 goals (fifth highest in the league) and is converting on the power play at 26.8 percent won't be easy.