Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes against Winnipeg
Price will look to ground the Jets at home Thursday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price has been unbeatable recently, as he is riding a six-game winning streak in which he recorded a 1.33 GAA and one shutout. Stopping a Winnipeg squad that is averaging 3.49 goals (fifth highest in the league) and is converting on the power play at 26.8 percent won't be easy.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Adds to Ducks' misery with win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod against Ducks•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Serves out suspension•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Suspended against Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...