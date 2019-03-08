Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Friday
Price will defend the net Friday against the Ducks in Anaheim, Dan Arritt of NHL.com reports.
Price was essentially a lock to start Friday after getting the night off in the front end of a back-to-back set Thursday. The workhorse netminder has gotten into the zone recently, owning a 5-4-0 record to go along with a 2.20 GAA and a .926 save percentage in his last nine starts. He'll take on a Ducks club that has won two of its last three contests but has tallied a league-worst 1.82 goals per game in the second half.
