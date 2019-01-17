Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Friday

Price will guard the goal Friday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After a down year in 2017-18, Price has truly returned to form for the Habs this season. He has let in three or fewer goals in eight of his last nine starts, sporting a sparkling 1.79 GAA and a .943 save percentage over a span that dates back to Dec. 19. He's been slightly more beatable on the road during that stretch, posting a 2.40 GAA and a .926 save percentage away from the Bell Centre. Columbus ranks sixth in the league with 3.50 goals per game on home ice this season, so Price will have his work cut out for him again Friday.