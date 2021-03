Price will start Saturday's game against the Canucks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price gets the nod in the second of a back-to-back set after Jake Allen backstopped Montreal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver. Price, who is 3-0-2 against the Canuks this season, has a 1.99 goals-against average and .935 save percentage since the Canadiens changed goalie coaches March 3.