Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Saturday

Price will guard the away goal Saturday against the Canucks.

Price is coming off one of his better outings of the 2018-19 campaign, setting aside 43 of the 45 shots sent his way by the Flames on Thursday. He will look to back that up with another strong performance Saturday against a Canucks team that has scored two or fewer goals in each of its last three games.

