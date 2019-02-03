Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Sunday
Price will be the home starter for Sunday's game versus the Oilers, Stu Cowan of The Montreal Gazette reports.
Price completed his one-game suspension for missing the All-Star Game and will be immediately thrust into action for a matchup with a Canadian foe. The veteran netminder is riding a four-game win streak into this matchup, bolstering it with a .971 save percentage during that stretch. He appears poised to handle the Oilers, who are on a four-game skid and rank 22nd in the league at 2.84 goals per game.
